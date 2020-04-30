Apple and Google release their new exposure notification API for COVID-19

Apple and Google have released their first version of their exposure notification API to be used for contact tracing with the COVID-19 virus.

The new exposure notification API is a beta release which is currently in development, Apple recently released iOS 13.5 beta 3 which features the API.

Apple and Google will be releasing more information about the API on Friday and also some sample code to show how it can be used for contact tracing.

This new API will allow health providers to calculate risk and define their own criteria for contact tracing related to the coronavirus. Although not all health providers will be using it, the NHS in the UK have decided to use their own software.

Source Techcrunch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals