Apple And Google are working together with the NHS on a COVID-19 tracing app

Apple has announced that it is working with Google to help develop a new COVID-19 tracing app and it has now been revealed that they are also working with the NHS in the UK.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has now confirmed that a contact tracing app is in the works and that it is being tested in the UK this week.

Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread. A number of leading public health authorities, universities, and NGOs around the world have been doing important work to develop opt-in contact tracing technology. To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing. Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy.

You can find out more information about Google and Apple’s plans to help trace the spread of the virus at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals