Apple and Broadcom sign multibillion dollar deal for 5G

Apple has announced that it has signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for 5G, the deal is a multiyear deal to develop 5G radio frequency components, you can see more details about the deal between the two companies below.

The deal will include the manufacturing of FBAR filters and also cutting-edge wireless components, the FBAR filtere will be designed and built in the USA at a range of manufacting and technology hubs including Colorado and Fort Collins.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in critical automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers. Across the country, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy, and spending with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes in all 50 states across dozens of sectors.

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Apple and Broadcom to develop and manufacture 5G technology over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Trac Vu



