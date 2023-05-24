Apple and Broadcom sign multibillion dollar deal for 5G

Apple has announced that it has signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for 5G, the deal is a multiyear deal to develop 5G radio frequency components, you can see more details about the deal between the two companies below.
The deal will include the manufacturing of FBAR filters and also cutting-edge wireless components, the FBAR filtere will be designed and built in the USA at a range of manufacting and technology hubs including Colorado and Fort Collins.
You can find out more information about the new partnership between Apple and Broadcom to develop and manufacture 5G technology over at Apple’s website at the link below.
Source Apple
Image Credit: Trac Vu
