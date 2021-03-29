Apple AirTags could cost $39 at launch

Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro has this week published new “leaked” details for the new highly anticipated, but as yet unannounced Apple AirtTags which we are hoping will soon be unveiled by Apple. Weinbach suggests that they will measure approximately 32mm x 32mm x 6mm in size and will cost around $39 when they officially launch hopefully sometime later this year. If the dimensions are correct then the new Apple AirTags will be smaller than the popular and already available Tile Pro tracker.

“AirTags are 32mm x 32mm x 6mm. As for the inner-workings of AirTags, it’ll use the Find My network from devices to send the UUID of the AirTag to the Apple servers for pinging. No other data from the tags get transferred. My guess is there’s just a BLE beacon broadcasting that at any given moment that the iPhones pick up on. Tags can also pick up information on other nearby tags, so it can kinda hop off one another. So when tags come in contact with other tags, they’ll pass that data along.”

The Apple AirTags have been rumored for a number of years so everything should be taken with a pinch of salt until Apple officially unveils the new AirTags tracking devices.

Source : 9to5Mac : Max Weinbach

