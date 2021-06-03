Handmade Apple AirTag wallet from $50

Following on from the recent launch of the new Apple AirTag trackers, entrepreneur and designer Nick Augeri has created a new minimalist, handmade Apple AirTag wallet which is now available to back via Kickstarter. The Apple AirTag wallets are handcrafted in the USA and offer a slimline wallet capable of accepting a selection of credit cards and a small amount of cash in the form of notes.

“Snapback Slim Air has its own secure section built specifically for AirTags. Our design reduces thickness and allows easy access to the device when needed. Snapback Slim Air will be manufactured by a skilled leather craftsman who has been in business for 50 years. We will be using the same premium Italian leather which has been tried and tested in our previous wallets and only gets better with age.” Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $50 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features of the Apple AirTag wallet include:

– Snapback Slim Air holds up to six cards, a few folded bills and an AirTag

– Two sections

– Top section holds cards and cash

– Side section securely holds an AirTag

– Quality thread and stitching to ensure durability

– Handcrafted in the USA from premium Italian leather

– Available in black and brown

If the Snapback Slim Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Snapback Slim Air Apple AirTag wallet project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Apple AirTag wallet, jump over to the official Snapback Slim Air crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

