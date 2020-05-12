Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection and more

We recently heard that Apple’s new over ear headphones would be called AirPods Studio and now we have some more details about the device.

According to a recent report by 9 to 5 Mac, the new Apple over ear headphones will be able to detect whether the headphones are on your neck or on your head and pause and play music accordingly.

This will work in a similar way to AirPods which can detect whether the headphones are in your ear or not, they also pause music when they are taken out of your ears.

They will also come with another new sensor which will be able to tell the difference between you left and right ears and where you are wearing the headphones. What this means is that they can be worn on your ears both ways round.

The new AirPods studio will come with active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro and they will also come with custom equalizer settings and more. It looks like these new headphones will retail for $349 when they launch, Apple’s most expensive model apart from their Beats at the moment is the AirPods Pro which cost $249.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will launch their new over the ear headphones, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

