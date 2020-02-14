Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs Apple AirPods Pro (Video)

Samsung announced their new Galaxy Buds+ headphones earlier this week and now we have a comparison against the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.
The video below from MacRumors gives a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs Apple AirPods Pro and we get to see the differences between the two devices.
As we can see from the video they are also compared to the standard AirPods, the new Galaxy Buds retail for $149, the standard AirPod cost $159 and the AirPods Pro cost $249.
Source & Image Credit: MacRumors