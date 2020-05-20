Apple AirPods Studio over ear headphones coming in second half of 2020

We have been hearing lots of rumors about Apple’s new over the ear headphones which are rumored to be called AirPods Studio.

Now it looks like we have some more information on when they will launch, it looks like some time in the second half of 2020.

According to a recent report Apple will be using Luxshare and Goertek in Vietnam to assemble these new over the ear headphones.

The news comes in a report from the Information who have said that the companies are planning to start shipping these new headphones to Apple in June or July. This means that they should launch some time in the second half of 2020, probably some time in June of July.

We recently heard that these new headphones would come with head and neck detection and will be able to automatically play when placed on your head, in the same way that EarPods worked when placed in your ears.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new Apple AirPods Studio headphones will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source The Information, MacRumors

