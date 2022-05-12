Apex Legends Mobile launching May 17th on Android and iOS

Apex Legends Mobile has been available during its beta testing phase for over 12 months and has edged closer to a worldwide launch, which will now take place later this month. “Set within the immersive Apex Legends universe, Apex Legends Mobile is a strategic battle royale shooter game that features Legendary character-based gameplay, best-in-class squad battles, and fast-paced combat that cemented the game’s place as one of the top shooters, all in a mobile package.”

Apex Legends Mobile

Check out the Apex Legends Mobile season one launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game but we available to play on both iOS and Android phones in a few days time from May 17, 2022 onwards.

Features of Apex Legends Mobile

Strategic Gameplay with Iconic Legends

– Strategic squad play and Battle Royale is the core of our DNA!

– Equip an arsenal of exotic weaponry, equipment, and tactical abilities

– Find the SMG, Assault Rifle, LMG, Shotgun, to fit your playstyle!

– Fast-paced strategic choices are essential in the Apex Legends arena

– Choose from a cast of beloved Legends as well as exclusive characters to the mobile version of the game

– Master each character with unique abilities and personalities to find a Legend that fits an array of playstyles

Team-based Multiplayer Hero Shooter

– Squad up with two other players in competitive PvP team games

– Create legendary squads by combining each teammates’ unique skillset

– Multiplayer squad play with strategic combinations and evolving tactics

– Dominate the battlefield! Join forces with friends and players alike in epic battle royale games

High-Octane Competition

– Fast-paced innovative PvP FPS & TPS hero shooter combat gameplay

– Fluid movement and gunplay

– Exhilarating action that amplifies the mobile battle royale fun

– Rooted in an Immersive and Ever-Evolving Apex Legends Universe

– Unpredictable conditions and challenges

– New Legends are continuously introduced to test players’ skills

Mobile First Adaptations & Innovations

– A standalone Apex Legends title on mobile

– Optimized UI and controls custom-built for mobile devices

– Unique mobile-only content and gameplay modes

– New Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progression, and live events

Source : EA

