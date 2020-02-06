AOC B2 Series entry level monitors introduced

AOC has introduced a trio of new affordable entry-level monitors taking the form of the AOC B2 Series ranging from 21.5″ (54.7 cm) to 23.8″ (60.4 cm) to 27″ (68.6 cm) display sizes. All three models sport a 3-side borderless frame and offer Full HD 1080p resolutions and the rule equipped with a VESA mount support on the rear.

“AOC’s B2 series monitors provide a solid set of features: the crisp Full HD resolution (1920×1080) and true colours of the IPS panel (24B2XH and 27B2H) or the impressive contrast the VA panel delivers (22B2H) suit everything from work or study to watching movies or occasional gaming. All panels support a 75 Hz refresh rate, displaying 25% more frames each second than a regular 60 Hz monitor in order to achieve smoother cursor movements and videos.”

“The monitors offer wide viewing angles (178°), which guarantees an unaltered colour experience from every viewpoint. The 21.5″ model 22B2H employs a VA panel with deep blacks and popping colours, while the 23.8″ 24B2XH and the 27” 27B2H are equipped with IPS panels reproducing true-to-life colours. VGA and HDMI 1.4 inputs enable various devices to be easily connected. All three models are suitable for the desk of any user who seeks a basic and cost-efficient screen.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more information, visit the product pages of the 22B2H, 24B2XH, and 27B2H.

Source : TPU

