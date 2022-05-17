AOC 27″ AGON PRO AG274QZM gaming monitor £1,000

AOC has this week announced a new gaming monitor will be launching next month during June 2022 in the form of the 27 inch AGON PRO AG274QZM which will be available to purchase priced at £1,000. The AG274QZM offers Light FX RGB lights on the back, which can be synchronized with other AGON by AOC equipment as well as a super-fast 240 Hz gaming monitor with QHD resolution in the form of a MiniLED IPS panel.

Specifically designed for the gaming community, pro-competitive players and esports enthusiasts the new gaming monitor features an award-winning design and heavy-duty, ergonomic stand. The three sided frameless design and 27″ IPS panel offer 1.07 billion colors and feature a QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate together with a true 1 ms GtG response time.

240 Hz refresh rate gaming monitor

“The main feature of the competitive AG274QZM is its MiniLED backlight with 576 individual dimming zones. By turning on the backlight on only a small portion of the panel, the monitor can reach up to 1200 nits brightness to display bright visual features such as sunlight, fire etc., while displaying deep, dark shadows at the same time. This high dynamic range increases the perceived contrast ratio immensely and provides a rich, vivid and immersive gaming experience.

With the included monitor shield, the display can overcome challenges such as bright ambient light or reflections from stage/fill lights, increasing the perceived contrast even more. Certified with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the AG274QZM offers a true HDR experience, combined with a fast refresh rate and sharp QHD resolution.”

“Furthermore, the AG274QZM is great for gamers who also work from home or use their PCs for content creation. The versatile monitor offers USB-C connectivity, with 65 W power delivery to charge and power connected laptops. With 4x USB 3.2 ports, the monitor can act as a dock to connect additional peripherals such as keyboard, mouse etc. With a built-in KVM switch, users can swap between two sources (e.g. a gaming pc and a work or streaming pc) while using the same keyboard and mouse set.”

Source : AOC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals