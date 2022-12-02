Legacy of Ant-Man Quantumania trailer premiers at Brazil Comic Con

Ant Man fans looking forward to the premiers of the highly anticipated release of the next film in the series Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania are sure to enjoy this new Legacy of Ant-Man trailer that premiered at this years Brazil Comic Con this week.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park. “Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Lang’s daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm that pushes their limits and pits them against Kang the Conqueror”

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania release date

Marvel has confirmed that the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania release date is set for February 17, 2023 when it will premiere in theatre screens worldwide.

“In the Quantumania film, Lang and van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm along with their family and face Kang the Conqueror.”

Source : Marvel





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals