Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania release date and trailer

Marvel Entertainment has release the new trailer for its upcoming new Ant-Man movie, entitled Quantumania which is set to premier in theatres worldwide during February 2023. Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and Randall Park.

“Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Lang’s daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm that pushes their limits and pits them against Kang the Conqueror.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania release date

Marvel has set an Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania release date for February 17, 2023 as the first film of Phase Five of the MCU.. Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania movie is a direct sequel to the previous movies Ant Man and follows on from the second film in the series Ant Man and the Wasp released in 2018.

Source : Marvel



