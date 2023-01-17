New Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania teaser trailer

Marvel Entertainment has released a new one-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming new movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Providing a further glimpse at what we can expect from the film’s storyline and characters. Quantumania will be officially premiering in theatre screens worldwide on February 17, 2023 and will be available to watch in 3D, IMAX and standard. The film is directed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness.

“Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The latest Marvel film and the first in the MCU Phase 5 stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park. “Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Lang’s daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm that pushes their limits and pits them against Kang the Conqueror”

Source : Marvel





