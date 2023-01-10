New Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania trailer released by Marvel

Next month the latest Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania will be available to watch in 3D in cinemas worldwide. Today Marvel has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and the world of the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania will officially premiere in theatre screens worldwide on February 17, 2023 and is the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has been directed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness, and stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray.

Quantumania trailer

“Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Lang’s daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm that pushes their limits and pits them against Kang the Conqueror.”

Source : Marvel





