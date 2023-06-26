Another looks at iOS 17 beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released IOS 17 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released a range of other new betas, these included watchOS 10 beta 2, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2, tvOS 17 beta 2, and ipadOS 17 beta 2.

We have already seen a couple of videos of the new beta of iOS 17 in action and now we have another one. This video is from Zollotech and it gives us some more details on the new features and changes that are coming to the iPhone with this update.

As we can see from the video there are some major new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update. There is also a range of updates for existing apps and new features for them as well, which will include some major updates to the phone app and also for the messages app, plus updates for Maps, FaceTime, and new features like StandBy and more.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 range. The new iOS 17 beta 2 is now available to download, you can find out more details about the update over at Apple’s developer website. If Apple sticks to its current release schedule then we should receive another new beta in just over a week.

