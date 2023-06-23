More details on iOS 17 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released a number of other new betas which included iPadOS 17 beta 2, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2, watchOS 10 beta 2, and tvOS 17 beta 2. This new beta comes two weeks after the previous one.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 17 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us more details on this new beta, let’s find out some more information.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, including some major design changes including a range of new widgets which are designed to be more interactive and useful than the previous ones. This update also comes with a new Standby mode which will turn your iPhone into a Home Hub-type device when docked in landscape mode, plus many more new features.

Apple will be releasing iOS 17 later in the year, it is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones. The new iOS 17 beta 2 is now available to download and you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website.

