What’s new in iOS 17 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has now released iOS 17 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 2 for the iPad, tvOS 17 beta 2 for the Apple TV, watchOS 10 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 14 Sonoma beta 2 for the Mac.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the second beta of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 and the range of new features and changes that are coming to the iPhone and iPad with this software update.

This new beta of iOS 17 comes with a new modem update which is designed to improve call quality and also connectivity. This update also brings various new features to the iPhone as with the previous beta. This includes some major design changes including a range of new widgets which are designed to be more interactive and useful than the previous ones. This update also comes with a new Standby mode which will turn your iPhone into a Home Hub-type device when docked in landscape mode and much more.

The new iOS 17 beta 2 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website. The final version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 should be released in September along with the iPhone 15, as soon as we get some details on a specific release date, we will let you know.

