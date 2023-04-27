Another look at iOS 16.5 Beta 3 (Video)

Earlier in the week Apple released iOS 16.5 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 9,5 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16.5 beta 3 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.5 Beta 3 software in action, now we have another video, this video is From Brandon Butch and it gives us more details on what is coming to the iPhone with this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.5 software update, this will include the new some new features for Apple News and also for Siri.

One of the new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.5 is the ability to use voice commands and Siri to make screen recordings on your iPhone, you will be able to use Siri to start and stop screen recording on your device. There is also a new Sports section coming to Apple News as well.

As this is the third beta in the series, we are expecting a couple more before the final version of the software is released, this should happen sometime in May, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you know. The new iOS 16.5 beta 3 software is now available for developers to download.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals