What’s new in iOS 16.5 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 to developers, the software is also expected to be made available to public beta testers shortly as well.

Now we get to find out what changes have been made in the new iOS 16.5 and iPadfOS 16.5 betas in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out what changes Apple has made in these new betas.

As we can see from the video, this software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, this includes a modem update which is designed to improve call quality and also improve connectivity.

This update will bring a new screen recording ability for the iPhone and iPad for Siri, the feature is already available on the iPhone, but when this new update lands, you will be able to use Siri and voice commands to start and stop a screen recording.

There are also some new features for the HomePod for Sound Recognition which can recognize things like smoke alarms and more, there is also a new Sport section for Apple News.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 are now available for developers to download, you will need to be registered as a developer to try it out or be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program. We are expecting the final version of iPadOS 16.5 and iOS 16.5 to be released in May, as soon as we gets some information on a potential release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





