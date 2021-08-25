Another look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone launched recently, we have already seen a number of videos of the handset and now we have another one.

The new video from UrAvgConsumer gives is a good look at the design and features of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone.

As a reminder the device features a 7.6 inch folding display a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

It also comes with a range of cameras, there are two Selfie cameras, a 4 megapixel version on the main display and a 10 megapixel version on the secondary display.

On the rear of the handset there is a triple camera setup which is made up of a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also comes with a 4400 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available to buy in the UK for £1599 for the 256GB model and £1,699 for the 512GB model, it comes in three colors Phantom Silver, Phantom Green and Phantom Black.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals