Another look at iOS 16 Beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, they also release iPadOS 16 beta for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16 beta 5 for the Apple TV, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 5 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the latest beta of iOS.

Apple has added a new battery percentage feature for the status bar on the iPhone, this is something that was previously available on the iPhone a few years ago.

Anothe new feature is the new Lock Screen and a range of new widgets. The Lock Screen will be fully customizable and it has been optimized for the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that will feature an always-on display.

Apple is also introducing a new Lock Down mode that is designed to help you protect your iPhone in the event of a security issue. There will be a wide range of updates for existing Apple apps as well.

The new iOS 16 software update is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14, there will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Mac and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We are also expecting to see the new watchOS 9 software update land in September along with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro. The iPadOS 16 updates is rumored to be released in October along with some new iPads.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

