Another look at iOS 16 beta 2 (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released iOS 16 beta 2, we have already seen the software in action, plus a speed test video and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the second beta of iOS 16 and its range of new features and changes that are coming to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update.

This will include a new Lock Screen which will be customizable with a range of widgets and new features. You will be able to choose from colors, and fonts and also have multiple lock screen options at the same time. Plus updates to many of Apple apps and much more.

Apple has so far only released iOS 16 beta 2 to developers, they will release their first public beta of the software to public beta testers sometime in July.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14 range, there will be four handsets in the range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, plus the top-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16 software update will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch

