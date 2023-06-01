Another look at iOS 16.6 Beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPhone, and they also released macOS 13.5 beta 2 for the Mac, watchOS 9.6 beta 2 for the Apple Watch iPadOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPad, tvOS 16.6 beta 2 for the Apple TV and HomePodOS 16.6 beta 2 for the HomePod.

So far all of these new betas have been made available to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon as well. We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.6 beta 2 in action and now we have another one. The new video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at what is coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the video this new beta of iOS 16.6 comes with a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements, but it does not come with many new features, this may change by the time the final version is released. We are expecting this to happen sometime in June, exactly when iOS 16.6 will land is not known as yet.

Apple are holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next week and they will be making their new iOS 17 software official, the software is expected to land in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



