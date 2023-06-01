What’s new in iOS 16.6 beta 2 (Video)

Earlier we heard that iOS 16.6 beta 2 had been released to developers and now we get to find out more details on what changes Apple has included in this new developers beta. We are also expecting the second public beta to be released this week as well.

The new beta of iOS 16.6 was released along with macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 2, watchOS 9.6 beta 2, iPadOS 16.6 beta 2, tvOS 16.6 beta 2, and HomePodOS 16.6 beta 2. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on what is included in the new beta of ioS 16.6.

As we can see from the video there is no modem update in this new beta, there are a couple of new features in this beta, although it mainly includes a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.6 software sometime in June, the new iOS 16.6 beta 2 is now available for developers to test out, the Public beta should land sometime soon as well. Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference this month and it starts on Monday with the Keynote.

We will get to find out more details about the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software which will be made official next week, although the software will not launch until later in the year, probably sometime in September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



