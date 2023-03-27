Another look at iOS 16.4 Release Candidate(Video)

Apple released iOS 16.4 Release Candidate last week, they also released watchOS 9.4 RC, iPadOS 16.4 RC, macOS 13.3 RC, and tvOS 16.4 RC. This should be the final beta of iOS 16.4 and we are expecting Apple to release the software to everyone this week.

We previously saw a number of videos of the new iOS 16.4 Release Candidate and now we have another one, the latest video is from Zollotech and we get to find out more details about what is coming in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, this will include 21 new Unicode 15 emoji, notifications for web apps on the Home Screen, and more, you can see the full release notes for iOS 16.4 Release Candidate from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We expect the iOS 16.4 software update this week, probably sometime tomorrow or at the latest on Wednesday, as soon as we get more details about the update, we will let you know.

