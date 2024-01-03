Another look at Apple’s iOS 17.3 beta 1 (Video)

Last month Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPad, we are expecting a new beta of the software this week or next week and now we have a new video on the software.

The video below from iDeveiceHelp gives us another look at the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software and the new features that are coming to the iPhone with this update, let’s find out some more details.

In a world where security is paramount, iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces an enhanced Stolen Device Protection feature. Now, changing your Apple ID password requires Face ID authentication, coupled with a security delay. This means even if someone has access to your phone’s passcode, tampering with your Apple ID password is a no-go. It’s a robust layer of protection, keeping your digital identity safer than ever.

If you are wondering how to spice up your music experience, here’s some good news. The collaborative playlist feature in Apple Music makes a comeback in this update. Imagine creating a playlist and having your friends add their favorite tunes to it. Not just that, but you can now express yourself with new emoji reactions for these playlists. It’s a fun, interactive way to enjoy music with friends and family.

You will be pleased to know that iOS 17.3 beta 1 is pretty solid in terms of performance and battery life. Aside from a minor hiccup where home screen widgets occasionally vanish, the update runs smoothly. Users can enjoy a satisfactory battery life, ensuring that your iPhone keeps up with your busy lifestyle without a hitch. We are expecting this software update around the end of January of in early February, as soon as we get some more details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



