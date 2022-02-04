Anker 521 6 port 256Wh portable power station $230

Anker has created a new portable power station offering an impressive 256Wh and taking the form of the Anker 521. Priced at $230 the power station is equipped with 6 ports : 2 x AC ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x USB-C port, and a single 12v car outlet. The portable power station is capable of powering a mini fridge for up to 5 hours recharging your laptop four times, recharging your phone over 20 times and powering a Wi-Fi router for over 19 hours.

Features of the Anker 521 power station

Extremely Durable and Long-Lasting:The portable power station is equipped with premium LiFePO4 batteries that offer 6 times longer lifespan, a drop-proof unibody structure, and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability.

Extra USB-C Port: Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable. See the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.

Huge 256Wh Capacity: The high capacity station pumps out 256Wh of power—the perfect companion to charge your devices and small appliances during a weekend trip.

6 Ports for All : you need to charge your devices and appliances over the weekend, including 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

What You Get: Anker 521 (PowerHouse 256Wh), DC adapter, car charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Source : Anker

