30 Midjourney style prompts inspired by Anime

The world of animation has been revolutionized by the advent of computerization and over the last decade thanks to the explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. If you enjoy Anime films books and comics, you may be interested in this experimentation using Midjourney style prompts inspired by Anime. A form of hand-drawn and computer-generated animation that originated in Japan, has a distinctive aesthetic that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Anime is a form of media that originated in Japan and has become a global phenomenon. The term “anime” is derived from the English word “animation,” but in the context of Japanese culture, it refers specifically to a style of film and television animation. It has its roots in early 20th-century works, but it became more pronounced and recognizable in its current form in the 1960s with the works of Osamu Tezuka and the anime ‘Astro Boy’.

There are two main techniques for creating anime: hand-drawn and computer-generated (CG).

Hand-Drawn: Traditional anime was entirely hand-drawn. Artists would create the backgrounds and characters on separate sheets. These were then photographed onto film, adding movements frame-by-frame. This technique is labor-intensive and requires a high level of artistry.

Computer-Generated: With the advancement of technology, many studios have adopted computer-generated techniques. Software allows for more fluid movements and intricate designs, though the core artistry still very much relies on human input for storyboarding, designing characters, and creating the overall aesthetic.

Anime varies widely in genre, target demographic, and tone, ranging from action to romantic, from horror to science fiction, and so on. There are also sub-genres like Mecha (robots), Shoujo (targeted at young females), Shounen (targeted at young males), and many others.

The medium has also spawned an entire subculture, including a massive overseas fanbase, cosplay events, and a significant market for merchandise. It has influenced various other media and even fashion and art.

So, in summary, anime is a versatile and rich medium that originated from Japan, employing both hand-drawn and computer-generated techniques, and it has a wide array of genres and cultural impact.

Midjourney style prompts inspired by Anime

Thaeyne used the names of various anime or anime-inspired series, followed by one additional subject word, to create images. The aspect ratio for all images was 9:16, and the seed 777 was used for comparison reasons.

In the video above YouTube and AI art master Thaeyne has experimented with a wide range of anime series, including “A Silent Voice”, “Beyond Flux”, “Aira”, “Castlevania”, “Cowboy Bebop”, “Devil Man Crybaby”, “Ghost in the Shell”, “Kaiba”, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, “Miraculous Ladybug”, “Molong”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Neon Genesis Evangelion”, “Perfect Blue”, “Pono”, “Princess Monoi”, “Regal Academy”, “Say Moon”, “Samurai Shampu”, “Serial Experiments Lane”, “Spirited Away”, “Summer Wars”, “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time”, “The Monogatari Series”, “The Tatami Galaxy”, “The Wind Rises”, “Trigun”, “Winx Club”, “Wolf Children”, and “Your Name”.

The results of these experiments were intriguing. Thaeyne found that the combination of two words in Midjourney could bring out an entirely different looking style compared to the default. Some styles looked more like the default Midjourney style, while others had a distinct anime-inspired look. This suggests that even ordinary words combined together can come up with totally different looking styles in Midjourney.

However, the use of Midjourney and AI in creating anime-inspired styles is not without its limitations. While the technology can mimic certain aspects of the anime aesthetic, it cannot fully replicate the creativity and artistry of a human animator. Nevertheless, the potential of AI in this field is undeniable. With continued experimentation and refinement, it is likely that AI will play an increasingly significant role in the creation of anime-inspired styles.

Thaeyne plans to continue experimenting with Midjourney and posting at least one video per week, further exploring the possibilities of AI technology in the realm of anime-inspired styles. This ongoing exploration promises to yield fascinating insights into the intersection of AI technology and anime aesthetics, and it will be interesting to see how the field evolves in the future.

The experimentation with Midjourney to create anime-inspired styles is a promising and exciting field of study and offers a new angle of creativity to expand your AI artwork in different directions. While there are limitations to what AI can achieve in mimicking the unique aesthetic of anime, the potential for innovation and creativity is vast. As Midjourney continues to evolve and improve as an AI art generator, it is likely that we will see even more impressive and diverse anime-inspired styles in the future.



