Lenovo Legion Tab Android gaming tablet arriving in Asia and EMEA

Lenovo has announced the expansion of the Lenovo Legion Tab, an 8.8-inch Android gaming tablet, to select EMEA and Asia markets. This new high-performance Android gaming tablet is set to hit the markets in EMEA and Asia come March 2024, and it’s got a price tag starting at €599, VAT included. What’s exciting is that this tablet is crafted to give you a gaming experience that can stand toe-to-toe with what you’d expect from a PC.

Now, let’s dive into what makes this tablet a strong contender for your next gaming companion. At its heart, the Lenovo Legion Tab is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This means you’re looking at fast, smooth gameplay that won’t leave you lagging behind in the heat of battle. It’s also kitted out with 12 GB of LPDDR5X memory, which is great for multitasking and handling demanding games without a hitch.

Android Gaming Tablet

Storage won’t be an issue either, as the tablet comes with a hefty 256 GB built-in, and if that’s not enough, you can bump it up to a whole terabyte with a microSD card. That’s a lot of space for all your favorite games and then some. Key specifications include:

Cooling is managed by Legion ColdFront: Vapor thermal solution with three performance modes: Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode.

The tablet has a 6550mAh battery, supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.03, and offers charging bypass for gaming.

Connectivity includes USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support for external display connections.

The display is where the Lenovo Legion Tab really shines. It boasts a 144 Hz 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display. This means you get super smooth visuals that can keep up with fast-paced action. Plus, the screen has a little trick up its sleeve – an integrated haptic feedback system that lets you feel every explosion and collision, making your gaming sessions that much more immersive.

Now, any seasoned gamer knows that intense gaming can make devices heat up pretty quickly. Lenovo has thought this through with their Legion ColdFront cooling system. It’s got a vapor chamber and three performance modes to help keep the tablet cool, so you can keep playing at your best. And when it comes to power, the 6550mAh battery has got you covered with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. There’s even a bypass charging feature, so you can play without putting strain on the battery.

Connectivity is key for any gaming device, and the Lenovo Legion Tab doesn’t disappoint. It comes with USB Type-C and DisplayPort 1.4, so you can hook it up to external displays for an even bigger view of the action. Plus, it’s part of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem, which means it plays nice with other Legion products and accessories.

But what about support? Lenovo has you covered with their Premium Care Depot service. This comprehensive package includes setup help, troubleshooting, and technical assistance, so you can focus on gaming without worrying about potential tech hiccups.

All in all, the Lenovo Legion Tab is shaping up to be a solid choice for mobile gamers in the EMEA and Asia regions. It’s got the performance, the display quality, and the user experience to bring PC-level gaming into the palm of your hand. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this tablet is ready to step up your gaming game. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to take your play to the next level.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals