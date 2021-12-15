Android 12 Go Edition unveiled

Google recently released their Android 12 software and now they have released more information about Android 12 Go Edition.

The Android 12 Go Edition is designed for lower specification devices and Google will be releasing it next year.

Android (Go edition) launched in 2017 with the goal to help more people access the best of Android and Google through affordable, entry-level phones. Fast forward to today — over 200 million people actively use an Android (Go edition) phone.

With the recent release of Android 12 (Go edition), we’re building on what you care about — creating a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience than ever before. We’re also making these phones more accessible by improving features for multilingual users and introducing new ones that keep data costs in mind.

Apps on your Android 12 (Go edition) device will launch up to 30% faster and with smoother animation — meaning they’ll open instantly, with no more waiting on a blank screen. We’ve also created the SplashScreen API so all developers can provide a consistently smooth experience when users launch their apps.

You can find out more details about the new Android 12 Go Editon software over at Google’s website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the update will land, we will let you know.

Source Google

