Onyx BOOX Note Air2 Plus E Ink Android 11 tablet

Onyx has this month started taking orders for its new Note Air2 Plus E Ink Android 11 tablet with prices starting from $500. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor supported by 4GB of RAM and equipped with 64GB of storage, the E Ink tablet features a 10.3 inch screen supporting 16 shades of grey and providing users with a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels.

Other features include integrated microphone and speakers as well as connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 And support for wireless dual band connections. The Plus is equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery capable of providing up to 5 weeks of use on the single charge and also supports optional magnetic case accessories. For a quick overview check out the video embedded below.

Android 11 tablet

“The Note Air2 is one of our best ePaper tablets. It’s only 5.8mm thin, has a close-to-paper screen, and is powered by cutting-edge software and firmware. It has now evolved into a series with a more powerful variant, the Note Air2 Plus. The Note Air2 Plus features a larger 3700mAh battery, support for a magnetic case, and a brand-new pine green color to highlight the Aluminum texture.”

“Both devices come with Android 11 OS, the latest Boox firmware, ample storage of 4GB+64GB, auto rotation, and adjustable front lights in two tones. They’re designed to empower your work and life, making them more convenient, effortless, and enjoyable.”

Source : Liliputing : Notebook Italia

