Amika 5W laser engraver can engrave metal, wood, plastic and even food

Amika is a powerful 5W laser engraver capable of adding designs to a wide variety of different materials including metal, wood, leather, plastic and even food. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $169 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the laser engraver Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Amika crowd funding campaign is successful and raises its required pledge goal, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Amika 5W laser engraver project play the promotional video below.

“Foldable, portable, and easy to use, Amika was designed to bring you a high-quality handheld laser engraving experience at a more affordable price. Through a careful design process and multiple test rounds, we’ve optimized this fantastic piece of technology for both personal and professional projects. With its 5-Watt laser engraving and cutting power, Amika can make incisions in craft materials and food surfaces, and be operated anywhere, anytime. Use it indoors at home or in the office, or take it outdoors for a relaxing carving session.”

Amika 5W laser engraver

“Economical in both cost and design, not a single millimeter of an Amika is wasted. We’ve packed all the power and functionality of our top competitors into an effective, compact device with intuitive controls and features. Right out of the box, your Amika is ready to quickly transfer your designs to metal, leather, wood, plastic, cardboard, paper, fruit, and more using 5W engraving power. Get a higher degree of rotation and cylinder engraving support with Amika’s fourth-axis rotation functionality, and an engraving area of 120 mm * 120 mm. Create intricate designs on bottles and tubes without pausing the engraving process to adjust.”

“Each Amika engraver is fitted with a Galvo system that is far superior to other lasers. Galvo’s high processing speed gets jobs done quickly and it is preferred by companies that have incorporated engraving in their production lines. At its maximum speed, your Amika can create engravings at a rate of 850mm covered per minute. While the total time will depend on factors like pattern size, depth, and power level, you’ll find that it outperforms other lasers in its class.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 5W laser engraver, jump over to the official Amika crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

