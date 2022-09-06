Thermato affordable handheld thermal imager $199

Engineers engineers, developers and enthusiasts looking for an affordable handheld thermal imager may be interested in a new piece of kit created by the team at Thermato. Its powerful thermal imager is not only user-friendly and can be used by novices but also features a wide variety of modes for professionals.

Enabling the handheld device to be used for circuit maintenance, engine analysis, water leak detection and much more. “It is also able to cast a computer screen preview and understand every detail with the help of analysis software.”

The thermal imager offers seven image display modes and features a battery capable of providing up to 6 hours of continual use and is capable of displaying temperatures from -20° C to 350° C. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £173 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Thermato is a high-resolution thermal imager, which can catch every point’s temperature and clearly show the details. It is all thanks to the 256*192 resolution screen, every image is made up of 49152 pixels. Combined with a 25HZ screen refresh rate, you will get a fine and smooth scene. Compared with the spot thermometers’ single measurement point, Thermato can measure 19200 points’ temperature simultaneously. The situation will be presented more clearly and intuitively, you can directly find where the problem is. Won’t miss any points. “

Thermato thermal imager

Assuming that the Thermato funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Thermato thermal imager project checkout the promotional video below.

“Generally, a thermal imager will show the highest, lowest, and center temperature while measuring. Thermato makes an upgrade on this basis. Except for the default 3 points, users can customize the other 3 points to show temperatures. You can change the 3 customized points freely to adapt to different objects. To make Thermato easy to find the target objects and more rookie-friendly. We prepare 4 imaging modes to optimize this issue. Thermal imaging, Camera, Combination, and PIP. For a newbie, using thermal imaging may be difficult. Therefore, you can use the left 3 modes to locate the imaging objects and then change to thermal imaging mode to scan.”

“We know that when imaging some tiny thing or object with a complicated structure. It will be hard to recognize the borderline of areas with a similar temperature. So we prepare 4 color palettes and use high contrast toning to optimize visual perception. Even facing a complex situation Thermato can easily cope with it.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the thermal imager, jump over to the official Thermato crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

