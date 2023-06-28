AMD Versal Premium VP1902 adaptive system-on-chip (SoC)

In a recent announcement, AMD unveiled the Versal Premium VP1902 adaptive system-on-chip (SoC), which proudly carries the title of being the world’s largest adaptive SoC. The VP1902 adaptive SoC is an emulation-class device, employing a chiplet-based design tailored for streamlining the verification of ever-more intricate semiconductor designs.

The VP1902’s main appeal lies in its improved capacity, offering double that of its predecessor. This feature ensures designers can boldly innovate and validate application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and SoC designs, fostering rapid market entry of upcoming technologies. The AMD Versal Premium VP1902 adaptive SoC is set to start sampling in Q3 for early access customers, with expected full-scale production beginning in the first half of 2024.

AMD Versal adaptive system-on-chip SoC

“Delivering foundational compute technology to enable our customers is a top priority. In emulation and prototyping, that means delivering the highest capacity and performance possible,” said Kirk Saban, corporate vice president, Product, Software, & Solutions Marketing, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, AMD. “Chip designers can confidently emulate and prototype next-generation products using our VP1902 adaptive SoC, accelerating tomorrow’s innovations in AI, autonomous vehicles, Industry 5.0 and other emerging technologies”

For more information on the new adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) jump over to the official AMD website by following the link below.

Source: AMD



