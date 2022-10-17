Topton FU02 AMD Ryzen 7 mini PC from $262

A new compact fanless computer system has been recently launched powered by a choice of AMD Ryzen processors and is now available to purchase priced from $262. The AMD Ryzen 7 mini PC can accept up to 64 GB of RAM and is available as a barebones version equipped with a AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor and connectivity in the form of support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The Ryzen 5 4500U CPU increases the price to a starting point of $290, while the Ryzen 7 4700U processor mini PC system start at $318.

Topton says the mini PC is capable of running a number of different operating systems including Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 and it’s all the Windows 10 as well as other GNU/Linux distributions and Ubuntu if preferred.

AMD Ryzen 7 mini PC

The AMD mini PC can be equipped with up to 1TB of storage off the shelf or if preferred you can supply your own storage. Measuring 180 x 126.5 x 62.5mm inside is the mini PC features a M.2 2280 connector for a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD SODIMM memory slots for DDR4-3200. Other connections include : 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet, 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm audio combo jack and DC power input.

