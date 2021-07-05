New MSI Bravo 15 AMD gaming laptop with RX 5500M graphics

MSI has introduced its newly upgraded Bravo 15 AMD gaming laptop with RX 5500M graphics and powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors, created using 7nm technology. The graphics technology included in the RX 5500M chip supported by Radeon Image Sharpening and Radeon Anti-Lag features and Cooler Boost 5 thermal technology.

Other features of the AMD gaming laptop include a 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel, 2 x DDR4-3200 slots enabling the installation of up to 64 GB of memory, 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 together with Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity together with USB Ports: 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C/2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A/1 x USB2.0 Type-A. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The new Bravo 15 comes with an exclusive design Cooler Boost 5 thermal technology, brings the innovative thermal solution with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes. The redesigned heat pipe can generate more airflow that easily reduces the core temperature which ensure the ultimate gaming experience. The new chassis design with the 5mm thin bezel display, the independent number-pad, backlit, and intuitive gamer’s hotkey which meets all the needs from gamers.”

“The new Bravo 15 features the brand new MSI Center which allows users to customize their personal app list which avoids unnecessary software and system workload. Moreover, the Bravo 15 comes with MSI App player, which gives seamless gaming experience between mobile and laptop. With the diversity of demand on gaming market, MSI provides different solutions for gamers with the solid performance and user-centered design. The new Bravo 15 aims to be the best gaming laptops in both performance and value for gamers.”

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals