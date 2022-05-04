AMD announces Q1 2022 financial results

AMD has announced its Q1 2022 financial results, the company announced revenue of $5.9 billion for the quarter.

They also announced a gross margin of 48% and operating income of $951 million, with net income of $786 million and earnings per share of $0.56.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for the first quarter of 2022 of $5.9 billion, gross margin of 48%, operating income of $951 million, operating margin of 16%, net income of $786 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.56. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 53%, operating income was $1.8 billion, net income was $1.6 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.13. First quarter 2022 results include partial quarter financial results from the recently completed acquisition of Xilinx which closed February 14, 2022.

Excluding Xilinx, AMD had record quarterly revenue of $5.3 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 51% and non-GAAP operating margin of 30%.

“The first quarter marked a significant inflection point in our journey to scale and transform AMD as we delivered record revenue and closed our strategic acquisition of Xilinx,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Each of our businesses grew by a significant double digit percentage year-over-year, led by EPYC server processor revenue more than doubling for the third straight quarter. Demand remains strong for our leadership products, with our increased full-year guidance reflecting higher AMD organic growth and the addition of the growing Xilinx business.”

You can see the full financial results for Q1 of 2022 over at the AMD website at the link below.

Source AMD

