AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere announced for Nov 8th 2021

AMD has today announced that it will present an Accelerated Data Center Premiere on November 8th at 11AM Eastern Time, presenting news about the company’s latest innovations for the data centre with AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators taking centre stage. As you expect in this day and age the event will be virtual and will include presentations from the AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group Forrest Norrod, and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit Dan McNamara.

AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere Event

“SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host its Accelerated Data Center Premiere on November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET, showcasing the company’s upcoming innovations with AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ accelerators. The event will be accessible to the public at www.amd.com/en/events/data-center starting at 11 a.m. ET. A replay will be available and can be accessed after the conclusion of the livestream event.”

Source : AMD : Registration

