AMD First Quarter 2021 financial results announced

AMD has this week announced its first quarter financial results for 2021, of $3.45 billion, operating income of $662 million, net income of $555 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.45. On a non-GAAP* basis, operating income was $762 million, net income was $642 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.52. For the full year 2021, AMD now expects revenue growth of approximately 50 percent over 2020 driven by growth in all businesses, up from prior guidance of approximately 37 percent annual growth.

For the second quarter of 2021, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $3.6 billion, plus or minus $100 million, an increase of approximately 86 percent year-over-year and 4 percent quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by growth in all businesses. The quarter-over-quarter increase is expected to be primarily driven by growth in data center and gaming. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 47 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

“Our business continued to accelerate in the first quarter driven by the best product portfolio in our history, strong execution and robust market demand,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “We had outstanding year-over-year revenue growth across all of our businesses and data center revenue more than doubled. Our increased full-year guidance highlights the strong growth we expect across our business based on increasing adoption of our high-performance computing products and expanding customer relationships.”

AMD First Quarter 2021 financial results

Revenue was $3.45 billion, up 93 percent year-over-year and 6 percent quarter-over-quarter driven by higher revenue in both the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom segments.

Gross margin was 46 percent, flat year-over-year and up 1 percentage point quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by a greater mix of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC processor sales.

Operating income was $662 million compared to operating income of $177 million a year ago and $570 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $762 million compared to operating income of $236 million a year ago and $663 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by higher revenue.

Net income was $555 million compared to net income of $162 million a year ago and $1.78 billion in the prior quarter, which included an income tax benefit of $1.30 billion associated with a valuation allowance release. Non-GAAP net income was $642 million compared to net income of $222 million a year ago and $636 million in the prior quarter.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.45 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.14 a year ago and $1.45 in the prior quarter, which included an income tax benefit that contributed $1.06 to earnings per share. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.52 based on a 15 percent effective tax rate compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.18 a year ago and $0.52 in the prior quarter. Prior periods had a 3 percent effective tax rate for non-GAAP results.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3.12 billion at the end of the quarter.

Source : TPU

