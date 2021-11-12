Amazon’s Prime Video launches new clip sharing feature

Amazon is launching a new clip-sharing feature for its Prime Video that will let you share clips from their movies ad TV shows with your friends.

This new clip sharing feature will be available on Apple’s iOS platform and in the US and there will no be a share a clip button within the Prime Video app on iOS.

Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone.

With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message. From the first scene in Season One of The Boys, to the first time Toni and Shelby meet in The Wilds, to that jaw-dropping reveal at the end of Invincible Episode One, and the many adventures of Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman in Fairfax, there are plenty of snackable scenes to share.

You can find out more details about this new clip-sharing feature for Prim Video over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals