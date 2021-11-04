Amazon to launch two satellites for Internet access next year

Amazon has been working on Project Kuiper for a while, the project is designed to use satellites to provide Internet access to places around the world that have poor or no connectivity. The company will launch two test satellites in 2022.

Amazon has said that it will launch these two test satellites in the fourth quarter of 2022, they will be called KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2. The company has revealed that these two test satellites will have similar technology to the final production versions.

This morning, we filed an experimental license application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch, deploy, and operate two prototype satellites for Project Kuiper. These satellites—KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2—are an important step in the development process. They allow us to test the communications and networking technology that will be used in our final satellite design, and help us validate launch operations and mission management procedures that will be used when deploying our full constellation.

“We’ve invented lots of new technology to meet our cost and performance targets for Project Kuiper. All of the systems are testing well in simulated and lab settings, and we’ll soon be ready to see how they perform in space,” said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper. “There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment. We can’t wait to get started.”

Source Amazon

