Amazon Prime subscribers get access to 100 million songs

Amazon has announced that it’s Amazon Prime subscribers will have access to 100 million songs on Amazon Music in shuffle mode, this has been increased from the 2 million that were previously available.

The company also announced that Prime members can listen to the most ad-free top podcasts on demand and they are launching a range of new Amazon Exclusive podcasts as well.

We’ve expanded our music benefit for Prime members to bring them 100 million songs in shuffle mode, the most ad-free top podcasts available, and features that make it easier to discover new content in the Amazon Music app—all at no additional cost to their membership.

Amazon Music is introducing new features and ad-free content to enhance the listening experience for Prime members with Amazon Music—including access to a full catalog of music available in shuffle mode, the most top podcasts available ad-free, and features that make it easier to find new music and shows. Keep reading for a list of updates, available now at no additional cost to a Prime membership.

All of these new features are available in the Amazon Music app. You can find out more details about all of the new features for Amazon Prime subscribers over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon



