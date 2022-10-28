Amazon Q3 revenue up 15 percent

Amazon has announced its Q3 revenue, the shopping giant saw an increase in revenue of 15% year on year, Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion for the third quarter.

Amazon also revealed that is saw an increase of 20 percent in North America sales in the quarter, international sales decreased around 5 percent.

“In the past four months, employees across our consumer businesses have worked relentlessly to put together compelling Prime Member Deal Events with our eighth annual Prime Day and the brand new Prime Early Access Sale in early October. The customer response to both events was quite positive, and it’s clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon’s continued focus on value and convenience,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “We’re also encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward. There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets. What won’t change is our maniacal focus on the customer experience, and we feel confident that we’re ready to deliver a great experience for customers this holiday shopping season.”

You can find out more details about Amazon’s Q3 revenue over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon



