Amazon Prime price increases in UK and Europe

Amazon has today sent out an email to Prime subscribers in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe explaining that they will be increasing the price of Amazon Prime membership both monthly and annually. The price increases will take place on 15 September 2022 and have been implemented by Amazon due to “increased inflation and operating costs” reports Reuters. In April, Amazon posted its first quarterly loss in seven years.

Annual Amazon Prime prices will increase by the following :

UK from £79 to £95

France from €49 to €69.90

Germany from €69 to €89.90

Italy from €36 to €49.90

Spain from €36 to €49.90

Dear Prime Member,

Thank you for being a valued member of Amazon Prime. We are writing to you about an upcoming change to your membership.

As of 15 September 2022, the price of the monthly Prime membership will increase from £7.99 to £8.99, and the price of the annual Prime membership will increase from £79 to £95. The new price will apply to renewals starting 15 September 2022. You can view your next renewal date, manage, or cancel your membership by visiting your account.

We continue to focus on making Prime even more valuable for members. This is the first time we have changed the price of Prime in the UK since 2014. During this time, we have significantly increased the number of products available with unlimited, fast Prime delivery; added and expanded ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery; and added more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books. Prime Video in particular has increased the number of TV series and movies on offer, including Amazon Originals, as well as live sports coverage, such as the Premier League and Autumn Nations Series.

Sincerely,

Your Amazon Prime Team

Source : Reuters

