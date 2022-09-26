Amazon Prime Early Access Sale announced for October 11th to 12th

Amazon has announced that it is holding a second Prime event this year called, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will take place on the 11th and 12th of October, and Amazon will offer two days of holiday deals.

Amazon is offering Prime members a chance to shop early deals this holiday season with Prime Early Access Sale. The new two-day shopping event is exclusively for Prime members and will offer hundreds of thousands of deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.

The event marks the start of the holiday season at Amazon, beginning October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and running through October 12 in 15 countries. Keep reading for everything you need to know to shop the deals.

Prime Early Access Sale will take place in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

You can find more details about Amazon Prime Early Access over at Amazon’s website at the link below. This should be a popular shopping event for Amazon before this year’s holiday season. It will be interesting to see what type of deals are offered.

Source Amazon



