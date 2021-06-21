Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts today

Amazon has announced that their 2021 Amazon Prime Day has kicked off in the UK and it will be available in more countries later today.

Whilst it is called ‘Prime Day’ the event actually lasts for two days and it will be available on the 21st and 22nd of June,

Amazon will be offering a range of deals on its own devices for its Prime Day and there will also be a range of deals on Amazon as well.

Prime Day is here and runs until 23.59pm on 22nd June, with 2 million deals available globally. Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event’s 7-year history including featured lightning deals running from 08.00am on 21st June, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products. Deals could sell out fast so customers should check back frequently to find new deals launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

