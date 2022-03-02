Amazon Luna cloud gaming launches to all

Amazon has today announced that its Luna cloud gaming service is now available to everyone in the mainland United States on compatible devices, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. Simply download the Luna Controller app, use a compatible controller, or purchase the Luna Controller and you are ready to play a wealth of games on almost any device.

Amazon Luna is available to play free with Prime and other channels are available to choose from.

Cloud gaming from Amazon

Amazon has also added new channels available today including : Prime Gaming Channel, Retro Channel, Jackbox Games Channel and offers more than 100 titles such as : Devil May Cry 5, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The Ubisoft+ Channel offers access to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising and more.

“Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games on devices you already own, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. Luna offers a variety of channels to choose from, bringing great content from multiple genres so there is always something interesting to play for all types of gamers. Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easy to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configurations.”

New features of Amazon Luna

Live Broadcasting to Twitch: Now anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna, with just a few clicks. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a new, simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, simply use a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic.

Now anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna, with just a few clicks. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a new, simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, simply use a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic. Luna Phone Controller: Users can now try Luna on Fire TV using just an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app, available as a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. The on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out side-scrollers, turn-based RPGs, trivia titles, and more.

“Luna’s unique approach includes a broad selection of channels to choose from, whether its family games, casual games, or games for the core gamer—so there is always something interesting to play. Luna now offers six gaming channels with an expansive catalog of titles that can be streamed in high definition, offering an accessible way to discover and play games from developers you know and love.”

Source : Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals