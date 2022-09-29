Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series unveiled

Amazon has launched its latest Fire TV devices with the launch of the new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a 4K TV and it comes with HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ, it will be available in two sizes 65 inches for $799 and 75 inches for $1,099.

“We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.”

The Omni QLED Series’ premium picture quality creates a truly cinematic experience for the home. The vibrant wide color gamut 4K QLED display delivers vivid, lifelike picture quality with rich colors and full-array local dimming. Up to 96 dimming zones provide heightened contrast that adjusts independently to increase or reduce lighting intensity, unlocking details in dark areas and revealing subtle tones that might be lost in the brightest parts of the picture.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals