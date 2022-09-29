Amazon Kindle Scribe lets you write as well as read

Amazon has launched a new Kindle, the Amazon Kindle Scribe, and the device is not just designed for reading, it can also be used for writing.

The device is designed to let you take notes when you are reading a book and also for general writing like writing journals, to-do lists, and more.

“Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea. Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love—millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life—with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

Just 5.8 mm thin, Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, glare-free display; an auto-adjusting front light; months of battery life; and a pen that never needs to be charged—making it an ideal, take-anywhere companion. The glare-free display has been engineered to replicate the feel and flow of pen on paper, creating a natural and comfortable experience. The large, high-resolution, Paperwhite display also provides ample room for reading and taking notes; enhances the beauty of images, illustrations, and graphics; and provides easy-to-adjust margins.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Kindle Scribe over at Amazon at the link below. The device is now available to pre-order for $339 and it will ship later in the year.

Source Amazon



